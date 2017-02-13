Pacific Palisades Shell Owner Defends Hours, Alcohol Sale to Community Council

By Sue Pascoe

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) held a public discussion on Thursday night, Feb. 9 about proposed operation hours and alcohol sales at the Shell convenience store/gas station.

PPCC President Maryam Zar reminded the board, and an audience of about 20 people, that the store design, location and size had been approved by the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board after five hearings.

Located on the corner of Sunset and Via de la Paz, the new building (replacing the current service bay) will be about 2,000 sq. ft. with about 900 of it used for sales. The other footage will be for an office, trash and stock. (By law, owner Saeed Kohanoff could build up to 24,000 sq.ft. on the property, which is zoned C2, used for gas stations.)

Kohanoff, who owned the Mobil station on Sunset at Swarthmore, told the PPCC board that his former station operated 24 hours a day and he was able to sell beer and wine until 2 a.m., per city regulations. He said that in response to concerns aired by Shell’s residential neighbors, his hours will be 5 a.m. to midnight. The current Shell station operates 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There was a discussion about why the station had to open so early. Kohanoff explained that when he owned the Mobil station, surgeons stopped by on their way to the hospital and there were always people who got up early to go to the airport.