Pacific Palisades February 2017 Rain Report

Rainfall in Pacific Palisades on Feb. 6-7 totaled 1.87 inches, and the storm on Feb. 10-11 added .50 inches. According to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who has lately spent considerable time emptying the official L.A. County rain gauge at his home on Bienveneda Avenue, the season total since July 1 is now 18.64 inches. Check out the deluge of precipitation statistics from January.

Last year at this time the Palisades had received just 6.63 inches of rain, and the normal year-to-date total is 8.47 inches. The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942, where record-keeping began, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The least amount recorded was 4.11 inches in 2006-07. More rain is predicted later this week.