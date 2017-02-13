‘Breaking News: Turning The Lens on Mass Media’ at Getty Center

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

All images courtesy of the J. Paul Getty Trust

For over a century, photographs have been used to convey news images around the world. Since that time, photography has been a trusted news source. Viewers have long believed that if an image was on the nightly news or in a reputable newspaper or magazine, then it was real. Photoshop, which has been at the forefront of altering images, is less than 30 years old.

In “Breaking News: Turning the Lens on Mass Media,” at the Getty Center through April 30, 17 artists (duos included) explore the idea of looking at photographs out of context, or in a different context than what was originally intended. Participating artists manipulate images, which can give photographs entirely new meanings. Several video creations are included in the exhibit.

The oldest works date back to the 1960s, with the most recent ones coming from this decade, and they encompass a multitude of topics starting with the Vietnam War and ending with the War on Terror.

“Breaking News” begs the question, “When is an image not what it seems?”

Assistant Curator Arpad Kovacs spent 21⁄2 years assembling the exhibit, which is relatively fast for something of this magnitude.