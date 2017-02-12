Common Scams Targeting Seniors

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Senior scam crimes affect one in five people above age 65 and net more than $3 billion a year. Seniors are an attractive target because they are more trusting than younger individuals and are seen to be more likely to have a significant amount of money.

Longer life expectancy has also resulted in more people in their 80s and 90s who live alone, who may suffer from memory loss or can become frightened or confused by smooth-talking scammers.

1. Grandparent Scam is possibly the most widespread senior scam, where the victim receives a call supposedly from a grandchild in distress and needing money urgently. Sometimes the ruse is that cash is needed to post bail, other times victims are told they have to pay a ransom for their kidnapped grandchild. Often the caller says something like, “Hi, Grandma—do you know who this is?” Of course if the unsuspecting victim answers with a name, the imposter has an easier chance to succeed.