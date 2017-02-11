Ted Lieu Announces Art Competition

Congressman Ted Lieu will once again host the Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all high school students in grades 9-12. Submissions will be accepted until April 14.

“I am delighted to announce the 2017 Congressional Art Competition in the 33rd District,” Lieu said. “This competition is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the unique and inspired artwork of students from across the district. I hope that each high school student in the 33rd District will consider participating.”

The first-place art piece will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger exhibit and receive a trip to Washington D.C. to be recognized at an annual awards ceremony June 2017. Second place will be displayed for one year in Lieu’s Washington office, and third place will be displayed in the Member’s District office for one year. All three entrants will receive scholarships.

Acceptable mediums include: paintings— including oil, acrylics and water color, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

For submission details visit lieu.house.gov/services/art-competition for more information.