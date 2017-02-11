Palisades Tennis Center Has New Leadership

Tomas, 45, who began playing tennis at age eight, has been coaching at the Palisades Tennis Center for 81⁄2 years. A New Yorker who moved to Los Angeles in 2002, he played intensely in his early 20s and was ranked for a couple of years in the top 10 of National Men’s Amateurs. He also toured professionally for two years, played and coached for Port Washington Tennis Academy, and coached for the Austrian Davis Cup and Fed Cup team captains in Vienna.

Meanwhile, his business partner, Ferrier, 44, an attorney, businessman and former Palisades Community Council member, has offices in both Pacific Palisades and Hollywood for his wholesale company, which designs,manufacturesandsellsbothapparel and gift items for various retailers, including Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren and his own brands, such as ban.do, which is geared to millennial women.

The two met playing tennis, and Tomas, who was interested in expanding from coaching to working with the business side of tennis, eventually began discussing some of those interests with Ferrier.

“We had the same goal—to make the park a fun place,” Tomas said. “I had ideas myself of being in the sports business, and he’s been on the business end of things. It’s a great fit” with the combination of sports, community and business knowledge that the two comprise. “To me in my mind, it was a match made in heaven.”

Ferrier agreed.“The city is all about serving the community, and so are we,” he said. “We don’t have any other plans to do anything else except try and better the concession.”

The two will continue to offer existing lessons and activities at their three Palisades Tennis Center courts, ranging from almost 30 group classes for kids to more than 30 live-ball sessions geared to adults, while the city coordinates rentals on the other five courts, such as by individuals and for the Palisades High School championship teams.

For their operation, Tomas and Ferrier would like to make some changes, including enhancing communication with the community and improving the pro shop. Ferrier, an Atlanta native, moved to the Palisades 20 years ago after graduating from Vanderbilt University. He earned a law degree from Pepperdine, and he and his wife, Kimberley, have three children, Charlotte, 12, and 10-year-old twins, Colt and Campbell, who attend Corpus Christi School. Tomas, a Santa Monica resident who moved to California when his wife Daniela’s company transferred here, also has three children, Isabella, 13, Nicoletta, 8 and Rocco, 2. He first was exposed to tennis because his mother, a self-taught tennis enthusiast, loved the sport, and as he played over the years, he treasured both the fun and life skills that came with the endeavor. That’s why he chose to go into coaching.