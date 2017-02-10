Palisadian Claudia Harrington Pens ‘Hank the Pet Sitter’

By Jessica Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Claudia Harrington is a mom, wife, realtor and children’s book author—a true jack-of-all-trades, and a Pacific Palisades resident of 22 years. On Jan. 14, she held a book-launch party for her second series of children’s books, at Children’s Book World, 10580 W. Pico Blvd.

Harrington’s newest book series (released by Abdo Publishing) is a set of four early chapter books, aimed at children aged 5-9, called Hank the Pet Sitter.

“Poor Hank! It’s the first day of summer and his bike was ruined by his own dad!” The series follows the silly adventures of young Hank as he gets into the pet-sitting business in order to pay for a new bike. Along the way, he meets lovable and comical characters of many species.

Books one through four are Otis The Very Large Dog, Pickles the Very Hungry Pig, Yum-Yum the Very Spoiled Fish and Elmer the Very Sneaky Sheep. All employ the timeless power of laughter to interest and entertain young readers.

Harrington, who grew up in Connecticut, said “While the books aren’t based on my childhood, there are certainly bits and pieces that found their way in. For instance, Otis is a lot like my childhood dog, and we had some family friends whose sheep wandered into their house all the time.”

Harrington first discovered her love for children’s books while she was in college at Northwestern University. The one elective course she was able to take was Children’s Literature, and she absolutely loved it.