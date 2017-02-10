Palisades News Letters: Nextdoor Has Guidelines

Nextdoor Forum Has Guidelines

I was notified about the “Heard About Town” comment (Jan. 18) referencing cyber bullies on Nextdoor.

Just wanted Palisades News readers to know that Nextdoor has community guidelines, which are designed to keep conversations on Nextdoor neighborly.

Nextdoor does not proactively monitor neighborhoods (with more than 120,000 neighborhoods in the U.S., we couldn’t even if we wanted to), but if anyone sees abusive behavior that violates these guidelines, they can report the problem to us, and we’ll follow up to ensure the issue is addressed.

Thank you for passing on this information.

Gordon Strause,

Nextdoor/Director of Neighborhood Operations

Bryan’s Smile Volunteers Sought

We just had the three-year angelversary of my son Bryan’s death from an accidental overdose of heroin. Since then the numbers of deaths have continued to rise across our country. Even with all the media attention, there are still many teens who are dying from drugs and I hear daily of new youth who have become addicted. Some are trying to get help while others are lost to their families.

How can we help? We will have three community programs this spring (March 23, April 20 and May 25), and I am again asking for volunteers to help make these programs even more successful than our past ones. I am setting up new speakers who are in recovery and whose experiences will be our main goal to hear. They will attract families and especially the teens.

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California, it is more important than ever to make sure our youth realize the consequences of saying yes to drugs. If you can volunteer, please let me know as soon as possible which dates work for you. If not, please spread the word about our upcoming events.