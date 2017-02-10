David Eagle: Westside Electric Car Broker

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

In 2011, David Eagle nabbed the seventh Nissan Leaf sold in the United States.

“I picked it up [at the Nissan in Santa Monica] and just fell in love with it,” he said. Eagle even purchased a solar power system for his home to address naysayers who told him, “So you think you’re going to save the world having an electric car—someone is burning something to make that electricity.” Not so for Eagle, who now uses solar to power both his home and his vehicles.

Since then, the Leaf has become the world’s best-selling, highway-capable, electric vehicle with more than 250,000 sold, including more than 103,000 in the United States.

Eagle has also now changed careers from a filmmaker to an electric vehicle broker. He and John Coulter started Current EV, an auto brokerage, to sell various electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in part because so many people kept asking Eagle where they could buy one like his Leaf. At the time, he had nowhere nearby to refer them, because the Santa Monica Nissan dealership closed about six months after he leased his car.

“You couldn’t get a Chevy Volt or a Nissan Leaf anywhere on the Westside,” said Eagle, noting that the Chevrolet dealership closed a couple of months after Nissan. Then “I came up with the idea of an all-electric dealership.”

At first the Emmy-winning producer/director hit roadblocks with the endeavor. Eagle, who also was a founder of New West Charter School, approached Nissan and other companies about opening a com- bined electric dealership, but they weren’t interested in their cars being on a lot next to electric vehicles made by other companies.

He told them, “What difference does it make? This is going to sell more cars for you,” but they insisted that it was against their corporate policy. Then someone suggested that he contact Los Angeles dealerships directly to see whether they could help. He discovered that if he acted as a broker, they were happy to work with him. The dealerships would provide fleet or near-fleet prices to Eagle’s clients, who consequently got a deal on their cars without seeing an added cost when the dealership paid him a broker’s fee.

“I realized I’m not going to be competing with the dealers,” said Eagle, a New Jersey native who moved to Pacific Palisades in 1992. “I’m going to help them sell and lease these cars.”

Current EV opened an office at 11322 Idaho Ave., Suite 108, to make it easier for the many environmentally conscious Westside residents to lease or purchase an electric vehicle as well as install home chargers and solar power if desired. The business has also become part of the L.A. Cleantech Incubator, an organization funded by the city, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and other groups to help nurture green companies. Current EV eventually plans to offer its services across the country.