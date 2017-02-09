Palisades Presbyterian Church Rev. Douglas Edwards to Speak on End of Life Option Law

Palisades Presbyterian Church will continue its “Food for Thought” evening series 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Janes Hall, off El Medio at Sunset. Reverend Douglas Edwards, the director of church outreach for the “be.group,” a nonprofit that provides retirement housing throughout Southern California, will speak on “Understanding, Undertaking: End of Life Option Law.”
Edwards helped pass legislation that resulted in the Advanced Directive for Health Care that is now a standard life planning law across the nation and is active in educating people about life planning for a part of life few people have anticipated or prepared for.
Organizer Sylvia Boyd said, “Doug is back by popular demand. So many attendees said they wished this person or that had heard him.”
Edwards, a licensed marriage, family and child therapist who specializes in spirituality, aging, parenting and attention disorders, last spoke at Food for Thought in June 2015.
Boyd said that people told her afterwards that “I thought this might be a downer, but it was so interesting and informative.” The evening presentation will contain pertinent information for children and grandchil- dren as well as seniors.
“Don’t wait until you’re 60+ to get the info that can insure the rest of your life,” Boyd said. Call (310) 454-0366 or email syljonboyd@gmail.com for more information.
Social Icons