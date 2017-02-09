PaliHi’s Bud Kling and Steve Kerr to be Inducted in Hall of Fame

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Los Angeles City Section has announced its fourth class of inductees to its Hall of Fame. It includes four Palisades High School graduates: Steve Kerr, Ricci Luyties, Chris Marlowe, Tauna Vandeweghe and tennis coach Bud Kling. The induction ceremony will take place on April 23 in Culver City.

City Section spokesman Dick Dornan told the News that the Hall of Fame committee consist of six people, who are former or current coaches and athletic directors that that are familiar with the City Section and its history of athletics.

“The committee chooses 40 or so athletes every two years [first class was 2011] who have earned this prestigious honor,” Dornan said. To be nominated, a person must be older than 35 and had a meaningful impact in college, the Olympics, professionally or outside organized sports.

Other factors included in the selection are records, significant achievements and the person’s character. “For non-athletes, consideration was given to contribution to high school athletics, length of career, and impact on high school sports or the Section,” Dornan said.

Bud Kling started coaching boys tennis at Palisades High in 1979 and his record over the past 37 years includes 24 city titles. In 1984 he took over the girls program, coaching until 2008, and then returning in 2015. During those 26 years, his teams captured 17 city titles, including one in 2016.

Kling leads all coaches in the City Section with 41 titles. During his tenure as a coach at Pali, he’s had 1094 wins, 120 losses. The national record is around 1185, according to Kling. “I should go over 1,100 victories soon, and God willing reach the national record in a few years,” he said, noting that his teams combine to win about 44 to 50 matches a year.

“I am very proud to be honored with this award,” Kling said. “This is a confirmation of achievement of coaching at the high school level.”

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr graduated from PaliHi in 1983. He played basketball at Arizona and helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Final Four in 1988. He set an NCAA record for 3-point percentage in a season (114-199, 57.3 percent).