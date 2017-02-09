FAA Explains New Satellite Plan in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

More than 40 residents attended the FAA presentation of the Southern California Metroplex Project on Jan. 25, with hopes for an explanation of what they perceive as increased airline noise over Santa Monica Canyon and the Highlands.

The workshop-style presentation allowed individuals to view a plan that would improve airspace safety and efficiency, by replacing dozens of conventional air routes that use ground-based navigation aids with satellite navigation. Basically, FAA is trading in the Thomas Guide for Waze.

Numerous computers were set up around the room in Mercer Hall at Palisades High School, allowing audience members to view routes and access Google Earth, download their addresses and see the projected increase/decrease in noise over their homes. Experts at each station helped residents understand the new system.

FAA spokesperson Ian McGregor said some routes converge and occupy the same airspace in the Southern California area (which includes six airports—LAX, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Orange County, Burbank and Long Beach). This requires air traffic controllers to issue complex instructions to pilots to direct aircraft onto more direct routes and to keep them properly separated from one another.