Palisades Crime: Victim Dragged by Vehicle During Craiglist Bong Sale Gone Wrong

The following Feb. 6, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

500 Swarthmore, 1/31/17 at 2:42 PM. The suspects (#1 male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’8″ 150/160 lb, 17/20 years, #2 male white, brown hair, 5’8″ 150/160 lb, 17/20 years, driving a black Toyota 4 door) met with victim after victim posted a Craiglist ad selling a bong. The suspects attempted to take the bong by force. The victim refused to release the bong and was dragged as the suspects drove from the area.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 2/2/17 btwn 3 PM and 4:15 PM . The suspect used victim’s “hidden” key to unlock victim’s vehicle and took money and an iPhone.

800 Muskingum Ave, btwn 2/1/17 at 6 PM and 2/2/17 at 6 AM. The suspect took a license plate from victim's vehicle.



ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 2/3/17 at 11:15 AM. During an argument the suspect (NFD) struck victim’s head with a rock or a pole causing an injury to victim’s head.

BURGLARY



17800 Porto Marina, btwn 2/2/17 at 6 PM and 2/3/17 at 8 AM. The suspect cut a chain to enter location and took victim’s plumbing supplies.

THEFT

400 Toyopa Dr, btwn 12/15/16 at 12 PM and 1/26/17 at 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s reading lights from the porch.

OTHER CRIMES

Resisting Arrest

Pacific Coast Hwy/Entrada, 2/1/17 at 7 AM. A 34-year-old male was arrested for resisting arrest during a camping on the beach investigation.

Embezzlement

800 Swarthmore, 1/30/17 at 5:15 PM. An 18-year-old female was arrested for embezzlement after taking over $2500 worth of gift cards.