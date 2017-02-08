Knowing the Landslide History at Asilomar and Palisades Bowl

By Sue Pascoe

During the heavy rainstorms Jan. 19-23, Malibu Canyon Road and Topanga Canyon Road were both closed after boulders came crashing down on the roadway. The California Incline was shut down for brief periods because of mud, and several lanes of Sunset Boulevard were closed by debris. Near Porto Marina on Pacific Coast Highway, an apparent waterspout tore off the top of a truck, which flew into power lines and caused the highway to be closed.

The U.S. Geological Survey has identified landslide hazards in Southern California, and it will come as no surprise to longtime residents that Pacific Palisades is prominent on the site.

What causes landslides and mudslides? According to the USGS, “In Southern California, at least 25 cm (10 inches) of rainfall during the winter is needed to nearly saturate the ground. After this point, a rain burst of 5-6 mm (0.2 to 0.25 inches of rain) in one hour has been observed to trigger abundant shallow landslides land movement.”

Water acts as a lubricant between soil particles, and the strength of saturated ground is pulled down by gravity. An entire hillside can begin flowing downhill if sufficiently soaked. Since July 1, the Palisades has received nearly 16 inches of rain, most of which has fallen since just before Christmas.

Jim O’Connor, a research hydrologist with the USGS, explained how mudslides can be prevented in a March 2014 National Geographic story.

“Strategies to decrease the risk of mudslides include draining water off hillsides, armoring the bases of hills so they are not undercut by rivers, and ‘loading the toe,’” O’Connor said. “In the case of ‘loading the toe,’ engineers put heavy mass, such as large rocks, at the base of a hill to try to anchor the slope and prevent it from coming loose.” O’Connor noted that the piles of rock that are often seen at the base of road cuts are the most visible example of that strategy. At a September Community Council meeting, Palisades Bowl residents charged that Bowl owner Eddie Biggs was cutting into the Asilomar hillside above their mobile home park, just north of Temescal Canyon Road, along PCH.