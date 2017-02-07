Palisadian’s Art House Event Is Feb. 11-12

Palisadian Jacquie Israel is celebrating 10 years of Art House with a new show, “We Need Art Now More Than Ever,” on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, beginning at noon.

Art House, which is held in Israel’s home, will feature a variety of media, including photography, painting, mixed media and video. She chose the artwork from artists and galleries throughout Los Angeles.

The virtual reality Light Spirit, by internationally recognized duo Friends With You, will be featured. The piece is interactive and fully immersive, and the duo will be at Art House on Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Another highlight is ceramicist Heather Rosenman, who shows in many galleries, and whose ceramic pieces are collected by many designers and art lovers. Rosenman will be in attendance both days.

The show will be on view through April, and private appointments are available. Visit arthousela.com or email Jacquie.israel@mac.com for more information.