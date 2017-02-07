Guns, Ammo and Drugs Found in Parked Car in Santa Monica Canyon

An alert resident in Santa Monica Canyon noticed that a vehicle had been parked on the street across from his/her home for more than three weeks in January. Neighbors also noticed that trash and bags were stuffed in the back seat. The resident alerted LAPD Officers Rusty Redican and Jimmy Soliman.

The two officers ran the Idaho plates, learned the car was not registered and called police towing. The two officers then unlocked the car and trunk and found two rifles and ammunition, as well as pipes for smoking drugs.

If any suspicious cars are in your neighborhood, please alert Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore or Officer Redican.

***

Officer Redican told the News that he and his partner are enforcing LAMC 85.02 which was authored by Councilman Mike Bonin. This new regulation went into effect Jan. 7. The law states that during the day, persons may live in their vehicles (in most areas of the city), provided they are than 500 feet from licensed schools, pre-schools, daycare facilities or parks.