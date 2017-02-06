Palisades Symphony to Play Feb. 12

The Palisades Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Palisades Lutheran Church, 15005 Sunset Blvd., corner of El Medio. The performance is free, but donations are accepted.
Symphony founder Joel Lish will conduct a program that will begin with the Overture to “Fingal’s Cave” by Mendelssohn and close with the Symphony No. 4 by Robert Schumann. Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto will also be performed with soloist Helen Goode.
The Palisades Symphony was founded by Lish as an evening adult-school class at Palisades High School and became incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1972.
After adult schools were discontinued, the Symphony became an independent organization. It also adopted the Brentwood Palisades Chorale, saving it from extinction and providing it with rehearsal space, insurance, sheet music, an accompanist and a choir director. The Chorale performs twice a year.
Seven symphony concerts are offered annually, all free of charge. Most people involved are volunteers, although a small stipend goes to soloists, the choir director, accompanists and the music director. Con- tributions may be made to Palisades Symphony,P.O. Box 214, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Contact: (310) 454-8040 or visit palisadessymphony.org.
