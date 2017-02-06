Palisades Symphony to Play Feb. 12

The Palisades Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Palisades Lutheran Church, 15005 Sunset Blvd., corner of El Medio. The performance is free, but donations are accepted.

Symphony founder Joel Lish will conduct a program that will begin with the Overture to “Fingal’s Cave” by Mendelssohn and close with the Symphony No. 4 by Robert Schumann. Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto will also be performed with soloist Helen Goode.

The Palisades Symphony was founded by Lish as an evening adult-school class at Palisades High School and became incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1972.