St. John’s Foundation Donates $100,000 Grant to Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) announced at its Jan. 23 meeting that it has received a $100,000 grant from the St. John’s Health Center Foundation.

When PPTFH was first formed in fall 2014, the goal was to fund a full-time, two-person Ocean Park Community Center (OPCC) outreach team for three years in the Palisades at $125,000 per year.

“With this grant,” said fundraising chair Barbara Overland, “we are thrilled to say that we now have funds to maintain the outreach team’s work through 2018.”

She thanked longtime Palisades resident Charles (“Charlie”) Smith for bringing PPTFH’s work to the attention of the St. John’s Foundation.

The statistics for the first year of OPCC’s outreach were announced at the meeting, which featured Judge Michael Levanas speaking about service-resistant transients.

In December, 14 new homeless individuals appeared in the Palisades. They joined 159 who had been previously counted by the PPTFH social workers, Maureen Rivas and Glanda Sherman, who generally have at least one interaction with each transient. The number of homeless fluctuates from month to month, but that number reflects those who are “passing through.”

According to Rivas and Sherman, there are about 90 transients who live full-time in Pacific Palisades and are now in varying stages of accepting services. About 40 of those people are now receiving intensive street-based service from nurses, psychiatrists, substance abuse professionals and mental health professionals.

The remaining 50 have consented to services and have been assigned to a case manager. Thirty-two are off the streets. Eleven have been housed and 12 have housing vouchers, waiting for affordable housing to open.