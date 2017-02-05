Palisades Viewpoint: Let’s Slow Down on Permit Parking

Recently, Alphabet Street neighbors heard that a group of residents were advocating for a preferential permit parking district to be created in a small section of the neighborhood.

After the results of a broad survey concluded that just a few residents supported permit parking, the original proposal was dramatically scaled back, and now covers just a couple of blocks of Monument and Embury streets. Creating such a small permit parking district will likely result in drivers simply moving up a block or two within the Alphabets or into the Huntington, and does not address the potential parking concerns in a fully informed way.

Parking issues in the Alphabet Streets ebb and flow, but have recently been amplified for several reasons: the temporary loss of parking during construction of the Palisades Village project, a significant increase in home construction and the workers that accompany that work, as well as more home-workers than ever before.

Small permit parking districts don’t work well. The implementation of such a parking district near Palisades High has pushed nonresident parkers just another block away. Around the Westside Pavilion, where some blocks are permit parking only, scores of people rush into the neighborhood every two hours to move their vehicles (usually to across the street or the next block). Are we really looking to emulate these ineffective parking solutions?