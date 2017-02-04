Palisades High School Median Planted And Dedicated

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

City officials can thank students at Palisades High School for beautifying the median that divides Bowdoin Street. The upper median planting took place on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, along with a dedication ceremony.

“When I used to come to school, there were clumps of ivy and rock-solid dirt on this median,” said PaliHi teacher Steve Engelmann. “I thought it never reflected that well on the high school, even though it was not school property.”

Under Engelmann’s leadership, students in his EAST (Environmental and Spatial Technology) class decided to beautify the property with drought-tolerant landscaping. Aileen Figueroa (class of 2016), who now attends Whittier College, told the News, “Mr. Engelmann brought it up and I thought if a couple of kids could do this and show sustainability, it could inspire others.”

Students met with Palisadian Doug Suisman, an internationally-recognized urban designer, who helped with his city contacts. The students assessed the soil and determined what plants needed to be removed and what new vegetation would be appropriate. They determined the cost of the mulch and plants, and drew up a presentation for the PaliHi Booster Club.