PaliHi Boys Basketball Ranks Third in Western League

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Palisades High School’s boys basketball team beat league rival University High School on Friday, Jan. 27 in a tight game that came down to the final quarter.

Tied 40-40 at the end of the third, the Dolphins outscored Uni 18-13 in the fourth to win the game and rise to a 5-2 record in the always challenging Western League. Only 5-1 Westchester, which beat the Dolphins last Wednesday 58-29, and undefeated Fairfax, which won a tight 60-53 game against Pali on Jan. 20, are ahead in the standings.

The Dolphins, coached by Donzell Hayes, also beat LACES 61-39 and Hamilton 69-56 in the last two weeks, while losing to Maranatha, 59-31, in the East L.A. Invitational Showcase to earn a 12-9 overall record.

Senior forward Dayne Downey had a particularly strong game against Hamilton, scoring 30 points while fellow senior Zach Lynch added 12. Aside from the second quarter, when Pali outscored Hamilton 18- 9, the rest of the game was fairly even. The two teams were dead even at 15-15 after the first quarter, Pali outscored Hamilton by a basket in each of the final two quarters.