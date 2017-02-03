Bequest Will Fund New Bookstore in Pacific Palisades

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Adviser

Thanks to an unexpected, six-figure bequest, the Friends of the Palisades Library board is finalizing plans to build a bookstore for quality used books in a vacant space at the branch library on Alma Real.

Designed by local architect Rick Leslie, AIA, the 1,100-sq.-ft. store (slightly larger than the former Village Books on Swarthmore) will fill a triangular open space between the library’s teen section and the children’s section. The entrance door will be just beyond the checkout desk, directly below the existing neon artwork.

“This store will give us a cozy, much larger area to sell our enormous stock of books, compared to our current space on the back patio side of the library,” said Friends board member Wendy Edlen, who has overseen the group’s parking-lot book sales for more than 30 years.