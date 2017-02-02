Palisades Chamber Celebrates Installation

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Adviser

Photos by Bart Bartholomew

Susan Payne, a realtor with RE/MAX Estate Properties, was installed as the new Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce president on Jan. 19, during the organization’s 68th annual dinner at the Riviera Country Club.

Payne, who previously owned Scarlett’s Cupcakes on Via de la Paz, succeeds Adam Glazer (Liberty Mutual Insurance), who served an unprecedented two terms.

Her table guests included her husband, Andrew Wilson (“my business partner, biggest supporter and best advisor”), and her mother, Ruby Ann Payne, who lives in Benton, Tennessee, “a town of about 1,300 with one red light, a Dollar General and Family Dollar Store, a huge gun store and many churches. She loves visiting California but also loves going back to Tennessee.”

Payne thanked Arnie Wishnick, who has been the Chamber’s executive director and “our ambassador of goodwill” the past 24 years; administrative assistant Marilyn Crawford, who has “a file for everything” in the Chamber office; and the 14 members of her incoming board of directors.

“They are all volunteers with busy lives, but continue to make time for their chamber work,” Payne said. “We are a team, working together to serve our business community for the benefit of our members and the whole community.”

Key goals, she said, include “new and effective methods of networking, building business relationships and promoting commerce in the Palisades.”

In his farewell remarks, Glazer thanked, among others, his mother-in-law, Edith Matthai, “who has lived in the Palisades for over 30 years and has been one of my biggest supporters since day one,” and his wife, Leigh, “for supporting me through this incredible journey.”