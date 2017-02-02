Meet the 2017 LAUSD District 4 School Board Candidates

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

This is the last time Los Angeles school board primary elections will be held in March, so the candidates who eventually win (either outright in March or in the runoff in May) will serve 51⁄2 years, rather than four. Thus, the current election is especially important to those whose children attend public school.

There are four candidates for District 4, which encompasses Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Venice, Westchester, Mar Vista, Westwood, Hollywood, Encino, Toluca Lake, Tarzana, Woodland Hills and Topanga. Incumbent Steve Zimmer faces challengers Gregory Martayan, Nick Melvoin and Allison Holdoroff Polhill.

The four will participate in a public forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Paul Revere Middle School auditorium, 451 Allenford Ave. The forum is co-sponsored by the Pacific Palisades Community Council, the Palisades Charter Schools Foundation, the PTSA and PRIDE at Paul Revere and the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils.

On Jan. 9 in Venice, the candidates spoke and answered questions at a forum hosted by Speak Up, a nonprofit dedicated to helping parents find a voice in public schools. Palisadian Katie Braude, a member of the L.A. County Board of Education, was the moderator.

Each candidate was allowed a 2-1/2- minute opening statement.

Martayan said he had entered the race to ensure safe schools, transparency and accountability. “Parents deserve a space at the table.”

Melvoin said he was in the race because he wants to put “kids and parents first.”

Zimmer, who has served two terms, said, “I’m running to finish this job.” That includes making sure access to the arts is a right for every student.

Holdoroff Polhill said, “I want all kids to graduate,” noting that her three adult children, products of LAUSD education, were in the audience. (The 2016 LAUSD graduation rate was 75 percent. At Palisades High School it is 96 percent and the school is ranked 92nd statewide.)