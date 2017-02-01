PaliHi Girls Basketball Continues Western League Domination

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Continuing its sweep through the Western League, the Palisades High School girls basketball team upped its record to 7-0 last week.

The Dolphins, who have an 18-6 overall record and are coached by Torino Johnson, dominated all but one opponent during its last five conquests, which included a second commanding win over University High School 80- 39, a 97-54 victory over Westchester, an 80-33 win over Hamilton, a 90-13 drubbing of LACES, and the only close game—a 75-68 away win on Jan. 20 against Fairfax, a team that was previously undefeated in league play.

Over the course of both the regular season and its pre-season tournament play, Pali (as of Jan. 25) had scored 1565 points, including 195 three-pointers, for an average of 65.2 points per game, which was 12th in the state. In addition, the team has averaged 23.7 rebounds and 13.7 steals per game while also making 579 field goals, which is third in the state. The girls are currently ranked 51st overall out of 1,392 teams in California.