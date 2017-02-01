PaliHi Boys Soccer is 9-0 in League

With three Western League games remaining, the Palisades High School boys soccer team is in first place with a 9-0 record (12-1 overall). The 2016 City Section Division 1 champions swept through their January games, beating LACES, 9-2; Venice, 3-1; Fairfax, 1-0; Hamilton, 1-0; Westchester, 7-1; and then University, 1-0, last Friday.

The 25-member squad has 12 seniors. Leading scorers include seniors Spencer Howard (9), Luis Lemus (4), Nile Monrose (3), Juan Pablo Marquez (3) and Jack Gutheim (3) and juniors Shayan Safa (3) and Angel Gomez (3).

Goalkeepers Jamin Bay and Vaughn Gemeiner have allowed only five goals through 13 games.

The Dolphins play at home against LACES on Feb. 1 and Fairfax on Feb. 10, and travel to Venice on Feb. 8. Games start at 2:30 p.m.