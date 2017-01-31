Palisades Crime: Stolen Coffee Machines

The following Jan. 31, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary/theft from motor vehicle

600 Erskine, btwn 1/22/17 at 7 PM and 1/23/17 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a flashlight and tools.

1300 Luna Vista, 1/24/17 at 9:42 PM. The suspects (#1 male, 5’10”, 170 lb, NFD, #2 male, 6′ 180 lb, 30 years with a hooked nose, driving a silver SUV) entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

400 Upper Mesa, btwn 1/26/17 at 8 PM and 1/27/17 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a surfboard and sunglasses.

BURGLARY

900 Iliff St, 1/19/17 at 3 PM. The suspect forced open a door to victim’s property to enter. It is unknown if any property was stolen.

THEFT

1200 Capri, 1/14/17 btwn 2:20 PM and 4 PM . The suspect took victim’s unattended wallet from a golf cart.

. The suspect took victim’s unattended wallet from a golf cart. 15300 Sunset, 1/25/17 at 6 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, 6’3″ 175 lb, 28 years, #2 male Hispanic, 5’10” 220 lb, 40 years) took coffee machines from victim’s business.