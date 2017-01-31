Pacific Palisades Business Owners Get ‘No Trespass’ Advice

At the monthly Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District meeting held on Jan. 4 in the UDO real estate offices on La Cruz, Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore urged business owners to fill out a Trespass Arrest Authorization form.
“There is a 300-lb. black male transient who is sleeping in the doorways along Via de la Paz,” Moore warned, “and he can be nasty.”
At an earlier BID meeting, LAPD Officer Rusty Redican reported that several women had complained about the inappropriate comments the transient had made to them. Moore said that property/business owners can fill out a Trespass form (L.A.M.C. 21.24), which allows police to know they can ask the person to leave. Often when LAPD asks a transient not to sleep in a business doorway, the person will say, “The owner told me I could.”
“That makes it difficult for us,” Moore said.“If we have the forms on file, we know that isn’t true.”
If the person is cited often enough for trespassing, the police can then get a “stay-away” order.
Once a businessperson has filled out the form, it can be emailed either to Moore at 27995@lapd.online or to BID Executive Director Laurie Sale at laurie@palisadesbid.org and she will forward it to Moore.
“With this in hand, especially at night when most of the businesses are closed, the police have your authorization to remove people from your property,” Sale said. “This is very important, and we hope you will take the time to protect your property and the tenants in them.”
