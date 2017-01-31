Pacific Palisades Business Owners Get ‘No Trespass’ Advice

At the monthly Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District meeting held on Jan. 4 in the UDO real estate offices on La Cruz, Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore urged business owners to fill out a Trespass Arrest Authorization form.

“There is a 300-lb. black male transient who is sleeping in the doorways along Via de la Paz,” Moore warned, “and he can be nasty.”

At an earlier BID meeting, LAPD Officer Rusty Redican reported that several women had complained about the inappropriate comments the transient had made to them. Moore said that property/business owners can fill out a Trespass form (L.A.M.C. 21.24), which allows police to know they can ask the person to leave. Often when LAPD asks a transient not to sleep in a business doorway, the person will say, “The owner told me I could.”