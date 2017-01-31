Thomas Mann’s Legacy Lives On in Pacific Palisades

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

In April 1938, the German émigré Thomas Mann visited Los Angeles with the intention of making a new home. On his fact-finding foray, he toured new houses with Austrian-born architect Richard Neutra, the pioneer of California modernism.

Three years later when Mann decided to build his home in Pacific Palisades, Neutra presumed he would be the logical choice for the German novelist. It was not to be, for Mann confided in his diary his aversion to the “cubist glass-box style,” which he found “so unpleasant,” and chose instead the more conservative architect, J.R. Davidson.

Architectural historian Thomas Hines attributes Mann’s decision to be a reaction against Neutra’s overzealous salesmanship, referring to a party at the home of writer Vicki Baum in the Palisades Riviera, where Neutra tried to curry Mann’s favor. According to witnesses, the novelist was so annoyed, he muttered to someone, “Get that Neutra off my back.”

Davidson’s design was a more gemütlich (pleasant and cheerful) version of the International Style, according to a curator at Frankfurt’s German Architecture Museum.

A German immigrant himself, Davidson, moved to Los Angeles in 1923, where his projects ranged from the redesign of the Cocoanut Grove nightclub interiors in 1926 to participating in a number of Case Study House designs in the mid-1940s.