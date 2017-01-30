Pacific Palisades Business Block Building Examined

In 1935, the Palisades Drug Store was probably the first Palisades business to be granted a package liquor permit. Other local license applicants had been turned down for years due to vocal opposition by people arguing that even though Prohibition was repealed in 1933, the sale of liquor would violate the deed restrictions and commitments of the founders of the community. Since it was located in the Business Block, however, the Drug Store did not fall under the jurisdiction of the surrounding areas deed restrictions.

The Business Block building was sold to the Santa Monica Land and Water Company in 1936. The controlling stockholders were Robert and Dorothy Loomis and Frederick Lee.

In 1981, anticipating very costly work to meet California’s new seismic code, the Loomises tried to gain legal protection and tax credits by being nominated for the Na- tional Register of Historic Places. That effort failed because of past alterations made to the building, and a similar application to the City Cultural Heritage Board was also denied.

The Loomises put the Business Block building up for sale when the estimated renovation costs were too great, considering the size of the building. A developer opened escrow around 1982, announcing plans to make much better use of the land, includ- ing four levels of underground parking, a theater, restaurants, shops and a smaller version of a major department store. The artist’s rendering of the proposed three-story glass and concrete structure upset many Palisadians, and aroused a wave of discontent and opposition. The concern over losing the community’s most visible landmark led to petitions, “Don’t Mall the Palisades” slogan, and pleas from both the older and newer community residents.