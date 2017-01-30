Leaving Cuba in 1961

By Sandra Martin

Special to the Palisades News

On Friday evening, Nov. 25, I checked Facebook: glaring in the screen was the announcement that Fidel Castro had died. I called my sister and gave her the news. She was delighted and screamed, “Qué bueno, great!”

I didn’t feel great. I didn’t feel happiness, either. I felt sadness not for Fidel, but for the Cuban people, my family, and me. Yet I understand why the Cubans in Miami celebrated his death. Their lives were also changed forever.

In 1959, when Castro and his followers took power, Cuba was happy. The hated dictator Fulgencio Batista had fled the island; and there was hope that Cuba would embark on the road to democracy. But soon we knew that wasn’t to be.

Castro began to eliminate the opposition through firing squads and jailing. Trials that resembled Roman circuses filled the TV screen. The accused had no opportunity to defend themselves. The moment they were jailed, their fate was sealed. Private property was confiscated, including my father’s grocery stores. Nothing had changed: in fact the political situation was even worse. People were afraid of their neighbors or family members who sympathized with the Castro government because Castro sympathizers were encouraged to inform on those who didn’t agree with the new government.