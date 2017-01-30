LAUSD School Board Candidate Forum Set

Los Angeles Unified School District school board candidates for District 4 will participate in a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Paul Revere Charter School Auditorium, 451 Allenford Ave. The public is invited.

Candidates include incumbent and former school board president Steve Zimmer and challengers Allison Holdorff-Polhill (a Pacific Palisades resident), Nick Melvoin and Gregory Martayan. Zimmer has represented District 4, which includes the Westside and Hollywood, since 2009.

The primary election will be held on March 7. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will compete in the general election on May 16.