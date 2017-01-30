Fundraiser Organized for Corpus Christi Graduate Sean Hunter

When Michele Hunter’s son Sean was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in September 2014 at the age of 20, she was told her to take her son home to hospice. “I couldn’t accept that for my child,” she said, and started looking for alternatives.

At the John Wayne Cancer Center, she found Dr. Santosh Kesari, who was doing brain cancer research. Kesari is working to accelerate the development of novel therapies for brain cancer through drug innovations, genomics and efficient trials.

“Dr. Kesari is there to fight with us, to give Sean hope when there was none,” Hunter said.

Her son graduated from Corpus Christi and Crespi High School and had started his sophomore year at Marymount College in Palos Verdes.

A Sean Hunter Research in Action Walk, benefitting brain cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at St. John’s Health Center will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Corpus Christi Church, 880 Toyopa Dr.