Pierson Playhouse’s ‘Picnic’ Uncovers the Truth in the Everyday

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

When you hear the sound of a train way beyond the corn and wheat fields, there is yearning and wist- fulness in the hearts of those left behind.

Knowing all this, William Inge places that whistle in the opening scene of Picnic, his 1953 Pulitzer-Prize winning play now on stage at the Pierson Playhouse.

The playwright, himself a Midwesterner, sets his drama in rural Kansas, where men and women, old and young, are living their lives, and we are privy to their dreams, fears, and most of all their desire for love.

The action swirls around the annual Labor Day picnic. For the young folks, the picnic promises an afternoon of flirting and possible romance for the Owens girls: Madge (Krystyna Ahlers) the older “pretty” one and Millie (Jessica Mason), her younger sister, who is smart, but envious of Madge’s beauty.

For the older folks, romance is a distant memory. Flo Owens (Sue Hardie), the girls’ mother, is alone, her husband long gone. Helen Potts (Laura Goldstein), who lives in the adjacent house, is also alone, her mother having forced her to annul her marriage. Now Flo is driven by her hope to see Madge marry the college-educated Alan (Spencer Rodman), who will be going back to school.

The characters’ stasis is naturally upended,in this case by Hal Carter, an impulsive young man who has seen harsh times. He’s drifted from place to place, reform school and a few colleges, where he was hailed a football hero. His father was a sot; his mother couldn’t wait to get rid of him. Confident with braggadocio, Hal blasts through everybody’s life.