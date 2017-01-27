Palisadian Betsy Rosenthal’s ‘Porcupine Picnic’ Will Debut

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Perhaps living inside of a storybook setting like picturesque Pacific Palisades can spur creativity. Such could be the case for 26-year resident Betsy Rosenthal, who is about to publish her sixth children’s novel, Porcupine’s Picnic: Who Eats What?

Asked about the inspiration for her latest book, Rosenthal attributes the zoological theme to a lifelong love of animals and a childhood collection of animal figurines. “It was a natural progression,” she notes, from being an animal lover to writing a book about animals for children.

Having children of her own was the original inspiration for writing children’s books. When her children were very young, Rosenthal remembers reading to them and thinking, “Gosh, I could write a children’s book.”

She found that it is not as easy and whimsical to write children’s books as it may seem. While the sentences may seem short and sweet and the themes simple enough, that style of writing requires a certain balance and rhythm. With less words to convey important themes about life and learning, an author must choose his or her words very carefully.

“It’s challenging writing for picture books,” Rosenthal says. “You have a limited amount of words with which to entertain, and you don’t want to write down to children or be too didactic—you have to strike a balance.”