On Jan. 9 in Venice, Los Angeles Unified School District 4 School Board candidates, incumbent Steve Zimmer and challengers Gregory Martayan, Nick Melvoin and Allison Holdorff Polhill participated in a forum hosted by Speak Up.

Palisadian Katie Braude, a member of the L.A. County Board of Education, was the moderator. On Jan. 24, Speak UP, an education advocacy organization, endorsed Melvoin and Polhill. To read more, visit the organization’s latest blog post.