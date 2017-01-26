Fraudulent Pacific Palisades Airbnb Rental Questioned

Pacific Palisades resident Peter Filsinger had a bizarre start to 2017 that involved missing keys, a fraudulent home rental, and an invader, but no arrest.

On Dec. 31, his fiancée, Krista, parked her car in his garage near the upper Bel-Air Bay Club in the afternoon and left the keys in the vehicle. When it came time to drive downtown in the early evening, she couldn’t find them.

After searching for a while, she and her sister left the car and took Uber downtown to join Filsinger at the Jonathon Hotel, where they planned to stay overnight after celebrating the start of 2017.

The next day, when Filsinger’s fiancée and her sister returned to his home around noon, they notice the back-glass door is open. Concerned, they don’t enter, but instead walk to the bottom of the driveway, where they see “a guy” walking back towards the house.