Jedis Teach Kids the Ways of the Force in Pacific Palisades

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Some lightsabers were foam and blow-up versions, others were plastic with flashing lights and beeping noises, but the Jedis-in-training at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Centerlearned the proper way to wield them from a true Jedi Master, Quami Adams.

To the sounds of John Williams’ “Imperial March” from Star Wars, about 30 kids safely practiced their choreographed lightsaber moves, led by Adams and his 16-year-old son, Shon. The 3- to 12-year-olds stood in lines behind the two teachers, learning to use the Jedi’s weapon with moves like the “Obi,” the “Wampa,” the “Hutt” and the “Dooku.”

“Real Jedi, like in the movie, don’t actually exist, but this was the next closest thing, which was really cool,” one youngster said.

Adams is a Jedi Master at Disneyland where he has been performing for 11 years, providing Jedi training to children at the Star Wars stage show. His wife Katisha is a long-time dance instructor at Fancy Feet Dance Studio, located just down the hall from Blanck’s dojo in the 881 Alma Real building. When Blanck and Adams met, and Blanck discovered that Adams was a Jedi Master, he invited him to teach at the studio last August. In addition to Shon, who co-led the class as a Jedi Knight, Adams and his wife have a daughter, Kamiko, 8. The family lives in Anaheim.