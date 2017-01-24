Editorial: Judge Not, Lest You Be Judged

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

Parenting is only for the brave, for those who are willing to risk humiliation, and for those don’t mind having their heart wrung harder than they will be in any other relationship.

After my beautiful daughter learned to walk, I took her to a playground. There were several other parents and their children, and I couldn’t help but notice the little boys seemed to be running amok. These three-year-old hooligans were scrambling and pulling each other down, running from the slide to the swing and making circles around the park.

My well-behaved little girl was waiting her turn to go up the slide when one of the little boys started climbing up the back, swung around and beat her down the slide. I was furious: couldn’t these parents control these ruffians?

On the other hand, I felt smug, knowing I was the perfect parent. My little girl was reasonable, listened when I asked her to do something, went to bed with no issues, sat nicely in restaurants, never screamed or shouted and rarely cried. I was raising the perfect child. I was the perfect parent.

Less than two years later my son was born. As he grew, I noticed small differences. Crayons became flying objects. Rocks in the street were thrown—and it didn’t matter at what. He jumped off couches, beds and tables (even after being told we don’t do that in our family), and he was always the first down the playground slide, no matter how many kids were in front of him.