$5K Donation by Anthony Marguleas Benefits the Palisades Village Green

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Village Green, the treasured pocket-park at Sunset, Swarthmore and Antioch, requires an annual budget of about $12,000 to pay for tree-trimming, insurance, maintenance of the lights, benches and fountain, and sidewalk repair.

Many residents are unaware that the Village Green is owned and operated by a private nonprofit committee that receives no financial support from the city. Instead, all money comes from donations and fundraisers.

When realtor Anthony Marguleas and his wife Sue gave a check for $5,000 on Jan. 9, as they have done for the past four years, treasurer Bob Gold called it a blessing. “With this donation, we’re already a little more than halfway to meeting our 2017 budget,” Gold said.