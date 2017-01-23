Village School Students Write Novels

Village School sixth graders Lily Sind, Sean Champa and Kira Johnson completed their first novels during November, while meeting the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) challenge. The guidelines asked students to write 1,000 words a day or 30 days.

Sixth-grade English teacher Allison Sparks, who is also a writer, said she told her students that she was going to try to comply with the NaNoWriMo guidelines. “I struggle to write 1,000 words a day,” Sparks said. “Many of my students said they wanted to try. Three actually did and completed the contest! I was blown away.”

Sind’s book, titled Lost at Sea, is about a shy, introverted girl who is involved in a devastating boat crash. The heroine has to find her true inner strength and redefines herself by becoming adventurous under water.

Sind was asked about the toughest aspect of writing her 31,050-word novel. “Getting in my daily word count, because I was not confident in myself,” she said, but the most rewarding aspect of the writing was “the feeling of achievement with being finished—and that I wrote a book!”