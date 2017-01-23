Students Sought to Submit Videos for ‘World of 7 Billion’ Contest

The “World of 7 Billion” video contest is open to students from sixth through 12th grades.

Students are asked to create a short video, up to 60 seconds, about human population growth that highlights one of the following global challenges: climate change, ocean health, or rapid urbanization.

All videos must include how population growth has an impact on the issue, and at least one idea for a sustainable solution.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 23 and prizes range from $250 to $1,000. Visit Worldof7Billion.org for more information.

Suggestions for a sub-theme within a topic might include weather events and patterns, over-fishing and sprawl and slums.