Palisades Updated Rain Report January 2017

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 Pacific Palisades received 1.21 inches of rain; on Friday, Jan. 20, the town received 1.81 inches of rain and Sunday to Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. there was 2.41 inches of rain.

That brought the latest triple storm total to 5.43 inches of rain (not measuring Monday’s showers.) The year to date rainfall is now 15.58 inches, according to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who tabulates the counts from the country rain gauge, located on Bienveneda.

The last Palisades News issue‘s report had the rain just more than 10 inches for the season.