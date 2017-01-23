Pacific Palisades Crime: Suspect Flees Robbery Attempt

· 0 commentsViews: 2

The following Jan. 23, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

Coastline Dr/Pacific Coast Hwy, 1/17/17 at 10 AM. The suspect (male white, blond hair blue eyes, 5’10” 160 lb, 30 years, missing teeth) approached the victim with a box cutter and said “give me all you have.” The suspect fled when the victim showed that he had nothing of value to give.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

  • 16900 Enchanted Pl, btwn 1/13/17 at 6 AM and 1/17/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
  • 16100 Sunset, btwn 1/16/17 at 6:30 PM and 1/17/17 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
  • 100 W Channel, btwn 1/19/17 at 11:30 PM and 1/20/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.
  • 200 Mabery, btwn 1/19/17 at 4 PM and 1/20/17 at 3 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
  • 600 Via De La Paz, 1/19/17 btwn 7:40 PM and 9:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle a driveway.
  • 15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 9:50 PM and 1/19/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect attempted to “hot wire” victim’s vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE 

  • 17500 Stretto Way, 1/10/17 btwn 8:10 AM and 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took money and and a key.
  • 15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 10 PM and 1/19/17 at 6 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle (unknown if property was taken).

 

BURGLARY 

100 Marquez Pl, btwn 1/21/17 at 12:30 PM and 1/22/17 at 3 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

 

THEFT

  • 800 Swarthmore, 1/12/17 at 12:18 PM. A 63 year old male was arrested for petty theft after shoplifting at victim’s business.
  • 17300 Sunset, 1/22/17 at 2:45 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 6′ 180 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took an alcoholic beverage, and left without paying.
Tags: , ,
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (65)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (46)