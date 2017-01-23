Pacific Palisades Crime: Suspect Flees Robbery Attempt

The following Jan. 23, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

Coastline Dr/Pacific Coast Hwy, 1/17/17 at 10 AM. The suspect (male white, blond hair blue eyes, 5’10” 160 lb, 30 years, missing teeth) approached the victim with a box cutter and said “give me all you have.” The suspect fled when the victim showed that he had nothing of value to give.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

16900 Enchanted Pl, btwn 1/13/17 at 6 AM and 1/17/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

16100 Sunset, btwn 1/16/17 at 6:30 PM and 1/17/17 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

100 W Channel, btwn 1/19/17 at 11:30 PM and 1/20/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.

200 Mabery, btwn 1/19/17 at 4 PM and 1/20/17 at 3 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

600 Via De La Paz, 1/19/17 btwn 7:40 PM and 9:45 PM . The suspect took victim’s vehicle a driveway.

15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 9:50 PM and 1/19/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect attempted to "hot wire" victim's vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

17500 Stretto Way, 1/10/17 btwn 8:10 AM and 8:30 AM . The suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took money and and a key.

15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 10 PM and 1/19/17 at 6 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim's vehicle (unknown if property was taken).

BURGLARY

100 Marquez Pl, btwn 1/21/17 at 12:30 PM and 1/22/17 at 3 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

THEFT

800 Swarthmore, 1/12/17 at 12:18 PM. A 63 year old male was arrested for petty theft after shoplifting at victim’s business.

17300 Sunset, 1/22/17 at 2:45 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 6′ 180 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took an alcoholic beverage, and left without paying.