Pacific Palisades Crime: Suspect Flees Robbery Attempt

The following Jan. 23, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
ROBBERY
Coastline Dr/Pacific Coast Hwy, 1/17/17 at 10 AM. The suspect (male white, blond hair blue eyes, 5’10” 160 lb, 30 years, missing teeth) approached the victim with a box cutter and said “give me all you have.” The suspect fled when the victim showed that he had nothing of value to give.
GRAND THEFT AUTO
- 16900 Enchanted Pl, btwn 1/13/17 at 6 AM and 1/17/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 16100 Sunset, btwn 1/16/17 at 6:30 PM and 1/17/17 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 100 W Channel, btwn 1/19/17 at 11:30 PM and 1/20/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a driveway.
- 200 Mabery, btwn 1/19/17 at 4 PM and 1/20/17 at 3 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
- 600 Via De La Paz, 1/19/17 btwn 7:40 PM and 9:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle a driveway.
- 15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 9:50 PM and 1/19/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect attempted to “hot wire” victim’s vehicle.
BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE
- 17500 Stretto Way, 1/10/17 btwn 8:10 AM and 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took money and and a key.
- 15400 Sunset, btwn 1/18/17 at 10 PM and 1/19/17 at 6 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle (unknown if property was taken).
BURGLARY
100 Marquez Pl, btwn 1/21/17 at 12:30 PM and 1/22/17 at 3 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.
THEFT
- 800 Swarthmore, 1/12/17 at 12:18 PM. A 63 year old male was arrested for petty theft after shoplifting at victim’s business.
- 17300 Sunset, 1/22/17 at 2:45 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair brown eyes, 6′ 180 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took an alcoholic beverage, and left without paying.
