Scott Wagenseller Receives Palisades Rotary Business Award

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Scott Wagenseller, a Palisades High School alum who owns two businesses in town, received the Bob Sage Business Person of the Year Award from the Palisades Rotary Club at its breakfast meeting on Jan. 5 at the Aldersgate Lodge.

In determining the annual recipient, Rotary members base their selection on Rotary’s 4-Way Test: “Of the things we think, say or do: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it Fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? 4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?’

Wagenseller is the founder/CEO of Gates Security/Palisades Patrol, and founder and publisher of the Palisades News, which is mailed free to every household in Pacific Palisades and parts of Brentwood.

Club president Holly Davis, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, revealed that after an initial tie vote with a second candidate, Wagenseller had emerged as the clear winner.

“It was all you, Scotty,” quipped member John Wilson, who was the Assistant Scoutmaster at Troop 223 when Wagenseller was an Eagle Scout.

Wagenseller was introduced by Palisades News adviser Bill Bruns, who received the Rotary award in 2008 when he was managing editor of the Palisadian-Post.

“I remember when Scott started Palisades Patrol, with one or two patrol cars, and we did a story about his new business,” Bruns said. “Now [under the umbrella of Gates Security] he provides service to Brentwood, Palisades, Malibu and Thousand Oaks, with offices in the Palisades and Thousand Oaks.”