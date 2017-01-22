Passings: Jack Keller; Dedicated Father

Jack Keller, a 60-year resident of Pacific Palisades, passed away in Santa Monica on Dec. 20. He was 88.

Born in Culver City on February 26, 1928, to George Herman Keller and Eleanor E.K. Berman Keller, Jack graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, where he made many of his dearest lifelong friendships.

After securing a Santa Monica College business degree in 1949, Jack studied photography at Santa Monica Technical School for a year. He started to create a photography career, but with the arrival of his two sons, he took employment with Douglas Aircraft. His interest in photography lasted his lifetime and son Tim inherited his Rolleiflex camera and three Canons.

Jack’s lifelong passion for building and flying radio-controlled airplanes may have influenced his decision to work for Douglas, which became McDonnell-Douglas and then Boeing. During his years in program control, one of Jack’s projects was the Saturn missile that was used to send men to the moon.

Jack flew his planes at the Sepulveda Dam. The Kellers’ garage was filled with planes so big that Jack bought a Honda Odyssey van and took out all the rear seats to carry his plane bodies and wings out to the Valley.