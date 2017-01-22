FAA Meeting at Pali High to Address LAX Flight-Path Changes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a public information meeting about Southern California Metroplex from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Mercer Hall on the Palisades High School campus. Parking is free.

The purpose is to explain about changes in flight paths that will occur in March and April when airports upgrade the existing system (radar) to a satellite-based technology. All airports, nationwide, will be upgrading; the ones discussed at this meeting will be Santa Monica Municipal and Los Angeles International.

Visit metroplexenvironmental.com/socal_metroplex/socal_introduction.html for more information.