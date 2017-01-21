Viewpoint: What’s in Our Town’s Future?

L.A. has changed a lot since then. The carefree, “laid-back” skateboard attitude has been replaced by power yoga, Uber and poverty. The city has grown considerably, ever pushing its limits and “sprawl.”

Throughout the years, traffic has remained the binding force that defines Angelenos. Various L.A. city administrations have tried to fix it with wider freeways, technology, carpooling and bicycles. Nothing works consistently. There are just too many cars.

The newest solutions appear innocuous, but I think they represent something much bigger. The passage of Measure M, which promises to expand our public transportation network, combined with the almost maniacal construction of huge mixed-use projects and McMansions, remind me of something Con Howe, the former head of the L.A. City Planning Department, said 10 years ago: “Of all these changes, the one that will have the most impact on the physical form of the city is infill development in the centers and commercial corridors of the city.”

Howe said that L.A., which was designed around the automobile and grew outward, should now be redeveloped as towering, densely populated island sub-cities dotted throughout the city and connected by public transportation.