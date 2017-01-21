As Brentwood School Expansion Looms, Bonin Addresses Sunset Boulevard Corridor Needs

In its recommendation, the City Planning Commission acknowledges that Brentwood School is one of many contributors to the existing traffic congestion in the area, but that the school could grow without increasing traffic. The report says, “Including all vehicle trips to and from the campus, not just those involving student commuters, results in a future scenario with 1,521 trips for 960 students, or 1.58 trips per student, which is 28 percent lower than the existing rate of 1,521 trips for 695 students, or 2.19 trips per student.”

In his December letter, Bonin wrote: “The City Planning Commission agreed with my requirement that Brentwood School meet my Sunset Standard to reduce traffic as part of its application. The CPC decision means that Brentwood School will reduce its traffic by 12.5 percent on day one, and by 40 percent by 2020.”

Although the requirement was not in the recommendation, Bonin’s spokesperson David Graham-Caso told the News that a determination letter had been sent with those numbers and “The letter is part of what the Council is considering.”

Brentwood School would be required to maintain bus usage at 20 percent of the enrollment. The school would distribute information to parents explaining the carpool program, including parent-driven carpools to have a minimum of three students in each vehicle and restrict student-driven carpools to four or more students in each vehicle.

One of the conditions imposed was that Brentwood School would have to prepare an East Campus Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Plan to achieve a zero net increase in school-related vehicle trips during peak hours. This expanded TDM Plan would be submitted to LADOT for review and approval.

By contrast, Archer School, in an earlier agreement (June 2015), is required to “Utilize vans/buses to transport 70 percent of the student enrollment” and “a maximum of 15 student-driven carpools consisting of three students in each vehicle with additional carpools permitted consisting of four or more students in each vehicle.”

The Planning Commission report regarding its Brentwood School decision states: “Despite the proximity of the two schools, the traffic management requirements of the Brentwood School and the Archer School for Girls are unique. Archer’s expansion plan involved no increase in enrollment, but a substantial increase in the athletic and performing arts facilities on campus. Furthermore, Archer’s campus is more closely integrated with the surrounding residential neighborhood, and thus the purpose of the conditions was to control both traffic and noise.

“The Brentwood School’s expansion, on the other hand, is concentrated away from the residential neighbors and is focused instead primarily on restricting traffic while maintaining the noise restrictions near its residential neighbors similar to existing conditions.”