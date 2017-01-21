2016 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Year in Review

By Anthony Marguleas

Special to the Palisades News

It was a good year for Pacific Palisades residential real estate, but as the year came to a close, it appears that home values have peaked after 41⁄2 years of rapid appreciation.

In 2016, the average price of a Palisades home was $3,544,338, which is a two percent increase compared with 2015. The median price was $2,792,500, which is a negative one percent decrease compared with 2015. Compared with 12- to 17-percent annual appreciation bumps over the last few years, we are definitively in a changing market.

Two hundred and fifty-six homes sold in 2016, representing the fourth year of declining home sales. This was a 10-percent drop from 2015, when 284 homes sold (which had been a seven percent decline from the previous year).

In perspective, the most number of homes to sell in a year was in 1999 when 423 homes sold. The fewest number of Palisades homes to sell was in 2008 when only 185 homes sold, so while we are currently low, we still have some ways to go to beat that record.